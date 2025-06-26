You are under the LAW of Grace!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #45; We all have an Old Sin Nature, yet in God's perfect grace plan we have the ability and tools to not be distracted or pulled into the grip of sin after salvation. Looking into Romans 6, we see the answers and calling upon our Christian life in time. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!