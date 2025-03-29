❗Myanmar: The death toll from the earthquake has reached 1,002 , with 2,376 injured, Myanmar authorities report.

❗️The death toll from the 7.7 earthquake yesterday has reached 694, with 1,670 injured, Myanmar authorities report. (this was about 12 hours ago)

(Update below: as of about 9 hours ago, now the numbers have risen. Expect that it's much more now. - Cynthia)

DEATH TOLL FROM MYANMAR QUAKE CLIMBS TO 1,002

2,376 people have been injured in the 7.7-magnitude earthquake, the largest to hit Myanmar in more than a century.

Special heavy machinery is now being used for search and rescue operations as electricity and Internet are down in parts of the country, including the capital Naypyidaw.