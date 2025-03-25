Going to a Hair Salon: El Salvador

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as Anneke and I navigate getting our hair done in a foreign country—with only our limited Spanish! From explaining what we want to understanding the stylist’s recommendations, it was an adventure filled with fun, challenges, and a little bit of nervousness. Watch as we experience a local salon, embrace the cultural differences, and come out with fresh new looks! Would you get a haircut in a place where you don’t speak the language? Let us know in the comments!
