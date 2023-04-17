BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Despising Dominion
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
04/17/2023

April 2nd, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches about strong leadership within the church and how offense and bitterness will keep people from submitting to authority. It is better to have a leader who will stand up to sin and watch after your soul than one who appeases your emotions and allows sin to run rampant.

"To deliver such an one unto Satan for the destruction of the flesh, that the spirit may be saved in the day of the Lord Jesus." 1 Corinthians 5:5

sheepchurchauthorityleadershipdean odleoffense
