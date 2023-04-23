Elon Musk's SpaceX Launch Blew up -- Fireworks + GIANT Success, White Pill

Elon Musk and SpaceX launched their starship, it exploded after four minutes of flight time. The main stream media framed it as a catastrophe and a failed launch, and the information disseminated on Twitter in this manner. Meanwhile, the reality of SpaceX was the fact that it was a giant success considering the fact that they thought it was it best 50-50 that it wouldn't blow up at the launch pad and never leave earth. It will create untold new industries and lower the cost of travel for humanity, and eventually deliver payloads that will make life on Mars a possibility. It's a ginormous success, and congratulations to Elon Musk.#elonmusk #spacex #whitepill #mediacriticism #humanity #tech





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



