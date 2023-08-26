© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Spirit Realm: Lucifer and The False Light, The gods of The Nations and The Return of The Nephilim
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Eph 6:12
SOURCE:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=gLV-G6XG8tU&si=Ea_f4sh8eKAXcwlO