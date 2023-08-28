UKRAINIANS ARE DYING ON FRONTLINES, WHILE ZELENSKY WASTES MONEY ON ELITE PROPERTY

The war in Ukraine continues on unchanged front lines with losses growing at a terrifying pace, while Western money is disappearing into the Ukrainian black hole. It turned out that President Zelensky found an excellent use for another aid package in the resorts of Egypt.

The long awaited Kiev’s counteroffensive was stuck. Dozens of thousands of Ukrainian men died on several kilometers of the steppes in the Zaporozhie region captured during three months of bloody attacks.

In the Orehiv region, battle for the village of Rabotino continues. Ukrainian forces failed to repel the Russian military from the southern outskirts and secure their stronghold in the settlement. The battle for Rabotino resembles to the fighting in Pyatikhatki, where the Ukrainian military suffered heavy losses but the village is still in the grey zone.

Rabotino and the roads nearby remain under Russian fire control, as a result all Ukrainian movements in the area lead to growing losses. Having thrown the last combat ready units trained by NATO into bloody assaults, the Ukrainian military is already forced to rotate the exhausted detachments. As a result, the pace of Ukrainian offensive has recently decreased.

South of Velikaya Novoselka, Russian forces are heavily shelling the Ukrainian grouping in Urozhainoe and Staromayorskoe, while the Ukrainian military attempts to regroup forces preparing for a new wave of offensive operations.

Ukrainian assault groups continue daily attempts to land on the islands and on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River. Yesterday, the Russian authorities confirmed the destruction of three more Ukrainian boats with up to six servicemen near the villages of Burgunka and Sadovaya.

In the Bakhmut region, Ukrainian offensive is now limited to rare attacks near Klesheevka.

Meanwhile, Russian strikes continue in the Ukrainian rear areas. On August 27, Russian forces reportedly bombed the Special Forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine deployed on the island of Zmeiny.

On the same day, Russian missiles also struck Ukrainian airfield near Pinchuki in the Kiev region. More targets were reached in the Cherkassy, Zaporozhie, Dnepropetrovks and Kirovograd regions.

On August 28, Russian precision strikes continued. An industrial facility was damaged in the Poltava region and numerous explosions thundered in Kryvyi Rih.

Menwhile, investigative journalist from Egypt Mohammed-Al-Alawi revealed important details on the Zelensky efforts to use the funds of NATO countries to make Ukrainian citizens happier, in particular, his mother-in-law.

According to the investigator, Zelensky’s family has acquired a luxury villa in El Gouna, “the city of millionaires” in Egypt. Zelensky’s mother-in-law, Olga Kiyashko, reportedly bought a VIP property worth $5 million in May 2023. Numerous experts believe that the president’s relatives are involved in a corruption scheme and bought real estate with funds allocated to Ukraine by Western countries.

