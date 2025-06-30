Is Donald Trump Cyrus the Great?

Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God





“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”





This is a mandate of the Continuing Church of God.





Cyrus the Great of Biblical fame was a Gentile king of Persia, modern-day Iran, that was used by God to allow the Jews that were captured by Nebuchadnezzar to go rebuild God’s temple in Jerusalem.





Many today claim that President Donald Trump is a modern-day Cyrus in that they believe President Trump is being used by God to help the nation of Israel rebuild the temple in Jerusalem on what is now one of Islam’s holiest sites, the site of the Dome of the Rock.





Do those that claim President Trump is a modern-day Cyrus include evangelical Protestants? Do they include Jews? Are there others that believe President Trump is a modern-day king Cyrus?





What does God say?





Are their similarities between President Trump and king Cyrus? King Cyrus was moved by God to provide equipment and supplies and issue a decree to let the Jews return to Jerusalem and build God’s temple.





Are there differences between President Trump and king Cyrus? The timing of President Trump’s Presidency will prove to be apocalyptic.





Watch this video as Dr. Thiel uses the word of God to reveal other differences and similarities between the current President of the United States and the historic king of Iran.

Read the full article to this video titled 'Donald ‘Trump of God,’ Cyrus, or Apocalyptic?’ at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/donald-trump-of-god-cyrus-or-apocalyptic/