Alex Jones Full Show 1/2/24 Jeffrey Epstein Black Book Lists
Polyxena Lobkovice
965 Subscribers
382 views
Published 2 months ago

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Live Coverage of Release of Epstein Client List! Plus, Pro-Hamas Protestors Attempt to Crash Planes in New York City! — TUESDAY 01/02/24
Alex Jones Full first broadcast of 2024! Tune in for the latest from the Middle East, Ukraine, America’s Southern Border and so much more! Watch & share this LIVE broadcast to learn how globalists are conquering the world and your MIND! You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war!

