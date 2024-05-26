The Story of St. Michael: Why you Need Him! Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live on May 25, 2024
Who are the Angels and why did God create them? What do we know about them and how? Why is St. Michael given a special role and why do you need him? Fr. Chris answers these questions and tells the most incredible story about St. Michael who saved the life of a soldier. Also, he prays the ORIGINAL St. Michael prayer!
