In front of the White House yesterday.

Got Elon Musk's attention.

Elon Musk calls for sanctions on Ukrainian oligarchs

🐻 Well, guess that protest attracted the attention they wanted

I literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off.



What I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose.



Anyone who really cares, really thinks and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop.



PEACE NOW!!

