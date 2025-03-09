© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In front of the White House yesterday.
Got Elon Musk's attention.
Elon Musk calls for sanctions on Ukrainian oligarchs
🐻 Well, guess that protest attracted the attention they wanted
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1898608186858373428
I
literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine
and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their
entire front line would collapse if I turned it off.
What
I am sickened by is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine
will inevitably lose.
Anyone
who really cares, really thinks and really understands wants the meat
grinder to stop.
PEACE NOW!!
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1898612062533956047