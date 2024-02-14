BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Plasma Energy Water Benefits and How Does it Work?
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
28 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • 02/14/2024

Save 15% on Plasma Energy Water - Use Code "usamedbed" at check out

https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?post_type=product

What is Plasma Energy Water? Plasma Energy Solution owner Lynn Schmaltz discusses what is plasma energy water, how it works, how it is created and some of the 60 different varieties available.


Plasma Energy Water is water charged with plasma energy. By placing a small vial on a water container the vial charges the water inside with plasma energy. Plasma Energy Water can be used in tea, coffee, cooking, laundry, plants, pet water and more. Putting it on clothing, gauze and band aids can send energy into different parts of the body and also have benefits. Putting it around the house will also create a whole host of benefits.


Learn more about Plasma Energy Water at the following links

https://usamedbed.com/plasma-energy-water/

https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?post_type=product


#plasma #water #plasmaenergywater #plasma #energy

Keywords
healthenergyfrequencywaterwellnessplasma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy