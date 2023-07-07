Vaccine Bombshells Covered Up and Censored, But Not Here

The CDC altered death certificates involving the vaccine? Yes! Intimidation of doctors by the medical certification boards? Yes! A study on covid vaccine autopsies finds 74% were caused by vaccines but journal removes study within 24 hours? Yes!





Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Aaron Hertzberg And John Paul Beaudoin Sr. Explain How The CDC Lied About Vaccine Deaths

https://rumble.com/v2yctm2-aaron-hertzberg-and-john-paul-beaudoin-sr.-explain-how-the-cdc-lied-about-v.html





2. DailySceptic.org - Lancet Study on Covid Vaccine Autopsies Finds 74% Were Caused by Vaccine – Journal Removes Study Within 24 Hours

https://dailysceptic.org/2023/07/06/lancet-study-on-covid-vaccine-autopsies-finds-74-were-caused-by-vaccine-journal-removes-study-within-24-hours/





3. Bannon’s War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf on the Autopsy study being pulled down. She spoke with Dr Peter McCullough and gave deeper insight.

https://rumble.com/v2yjfjq-dr.-naomi-wolf-pfizer-got-that-number-from-dropping-200-people-with-covid-f.html





