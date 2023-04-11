Dulles Mall Youtuber Shooting Hoax

I saw this last weekend, and really didn’t look into it (but realized it was most likely fake before digging into the story). Then, they had another fake mall shooting this weekend, and I figured that I should review the oldest mall shooting hoax first. Didn’t take much time to realize they were both fake. This mall shooter’s fake facebook page had several Train/Metrorail pages that it was following, which is pretty strange. Not sure if that was another hint to another train derailment event coming up, but who knows. This youtube idiot was probably in trouble with the law, and his participation was most likely required. If you watch his latest TikTok video, some cops showed up at his latest prank and they weren’t looking too happy about his ridiculous story.

Mirrored - Jeffersonian Girl

