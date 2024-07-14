EPISODE 71: FIND OUT WHAT BOOKS YOUR CHILD HAS ACCESS TO IN PUBLIC SCHOOL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There is a concerted effort within our public school system to expose children of all ages to confusing, sexualized, unscientific, and sometimes pornographic literature and images under the umbrella of diversity and inclusion. In order to protect our children we must remain informed about the priorities of our educational institutions. As parents we are the first and last line of defense our children rely upon to ensure the safe development of their bodies, spirit, and young minds.
