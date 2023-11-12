HOLY SH*T! China's Banking System Just...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China's repo market nearly freezes up at the end of October and now this. Even the biggest institutions are taking unprecedented steps. On top of well-documented real estate woes, the most recent economic stats on the Chinese economy indicate right back into deflation. With that third failed reopening and only ongoing trouble for non-bank financial firms, the liquidity situation inside China is getting hot.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis