JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20230820 - Do Not Fret Over Evildoers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Prophecy Update - 2023-08-20
August 20, 2023 • J.D. Farag
Pastor JD talks about the futility of fretting over evildoers on the heels of the numerous and voluminous reports concerning what’s really happening on and to the Island of Maui.
Transcript and Links available at the source site.
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLyt5Y2pzMnhxP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=