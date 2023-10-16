Coming Judgment on America 10/16/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Stan and Leslie Johnson will be ministering in Honduras for the
next 2 weeks. We appreciate your prayers for them during this time. We have
something special planned for you. We will be showing 11 DVDs of the best
recordings from WatchProphecyClub.com
Make sure you subscribe today and watch over 300 DVDs in the comfort of your own home.
The Lord has told Dan Bohler that earthquakes, massive snows, train wrecks, and much more is coming to America. The first 1/3rd of this video show articles of proof that what has been prophesied has already come to pass. The remaining time is dedicated to detailing other prophecies that Dan has received concerning the future.
