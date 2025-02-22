BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - The Pentagon's Brain by Annie Jacobsen
326 views • 6 months ago

DARPA has played a pivotal role in shaping modern warfare and technology. It is known for its groundbreaking contributions to military and other technological innovations. The agency’s work has not only advanced military capabilities but also sparked ethical debates, particularly over technologies like autonomous weapons systems. As DARPA continues to explore cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, its innovations raise critical questions about the moral implications of military science and the need for public engagement in addressing these challenges.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

