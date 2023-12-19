‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And Israel Is Forcing Everyone To The Desert' (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-
https://youtu.be/6xRi1fXXTd8?si=yhRDQvOR5jEKA75n
18 Dec 2023 #gaza #israel #palestine
Israel has shifted the so-called “safe zone” again. First Khan Younis was supposedly safe, but after continuous bombing, Palestinians are now being forced into the barren sands of al-Mawasi.
The narrow strip of land, about the size of the airport, is where Israel wants Gaza’s 2.3 million civilians to relocate to. But the small, undeveloped zone has no infrastructure for safety or survival.
As Bisan Owda shows us, there is no clean water to drink and not enough fuel to keep people warm.
#gaza #israel #palestine
Subscribe for more videos: https://ajplus.co/subscribe
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajplus/
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ajplus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.