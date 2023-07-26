Michael Rapaport Looking for Attention at the Hollywood Strike - Real Free News Extra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hollywood is on strike and the bad actors and regurgitating writers have the support of Hollywood D-List, for Dufus, bad actor and big mouth buffoon Mikey Crapaport. Crapaport took time off from getting drunk, yelling in his phone, and posting videos on Twitter to stumble around the strikers looking for attention!
https://realfreenews.blogspot.com/2023/07/michael-rapaport-looking-for-attention.html
#hollywood #strike #MichaelRapaport #hollywoodstrike #sag #sftra #sagaftra #writersstrike #actorsstrike #hollywoodstars #hollywoodsign #holllywoodvampires #tinseltown #lalaland #hollywoodlights #downtownla #goldencoast #california #movie #moviestar #lightscameraaction #Michaelcrapaport