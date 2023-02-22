Quo Vadis





Feb 21, 2023





In this video we share the Ukraine, Mystics, Medjugorje and the Chastisements.





On May 9, 1987, the Blessed Mother told Ukranian mystic Josyp Terelya: "Pray for Russia. Pray for the lost Russian nation.





If Russia does not accept Christ the King, the Third World War cannot be averted. ”





Also to Josyp earlier on July 17, 1983, Saint Michael the Archangel said: “The Lord is now gathering the good against the evil.





The world would long ago have been destroyed but the soul of the world would not allow this.





As the soul preserves the life of the body, so do Christians preserve the life of the world.





God needs fervent and constant sons.





You shall go through the ways of the world and give witness, and in the end God will punish the apostates because only through this punishment will God be able to bring man back to sound reason.





And when faith and love shall be reborn, Satan will begin a new persecution of the Christians.





Times of persecution will begin, of priests and the faithful.





The world will be divided into the messengers of God and messengers of Antichrist.





After the great revelations of the Virgin Mary, renewal of love of Christ will begin.”





Then to Mystic Maria Esperanza de Bianchini, the Blessed Mother said in 1991: "If there is no change or improvement of life, you will succumb under fire: war and death.





In Medjugorje in 1983 it was stated:





"This is why, again, in this century, my Divine Son arises. ”





"Before the visible sign is given to humanity, there will be three warnings to the world.





The warnings will be in the form of events on earth.





Mirjana will be a witness to them.





Ten days before one of the admonitions, Mirjana will notify a priest of her choice.





The witness of Mirjana will be a confirmation of the apparitions and a stimulus for the conversion of the world.





“After the admonitions, the visible sign will appear on the site of the apparitions in Mejuhgoria for all the world to see.





The sign will be given to call people back to faith. . .





“The ninth and tenth secrets are serious.





They concern chastisement for the sins of the world.





Punishment is inevitable, for we cannot expect the whole world to be converted.





The punishment can be diminished by prayer and penance, but it cannot be eliminated.





Mirjana says that one of the evils that threatened the world, the one contained in the seventh secret, has been averted thanks to prayer and fasting.





“After the first admonition, the others will follow in a rather short time. Thus, people will have some time for conversion.





After the visible sign appears, those who are still alive will have little time for conversion.





According to Mirjana, the events predicted by the Blessed Virgin are near. ”





To mystic Bernard Martinez of Cuapa, Nicaragua, the Blessed Mother had reportedly warned in 1980: "If you do not change, you will shorten the time before the third world war. ”





And in the Church-approved apparitions of the Blessed Mother to Sister Agnes Sasagawa in Akita, Japan in the 1970s, she also sternly warned: "The heavenly Father will send a terrible punishment over the whole world of mankind if people do not repent and change their lives: a punishment that will be more terrible than the great flood; a punishment the world has never experienced.





Fire will fall from heaven and destroy the larger part of mankind and will not spare priests and lay people.





The survivors will suffer so much that they will envy the dead. ”





Finally, in 1984 the Blessed Mother appealed to the visionaries of Mejuhgoria:





"The world lives amidst very strong tensions.





It is on the edge of catastrophe.





Tell the whole world; tell it without delay, that I ardently wish conversion.





Be converted, do not wait.





I will ask my Son not to chastise the world.





Convert yourselves, renounce everything, and be ready for everything.”





Let us pray the Church and the whole world heed the calls of Our Lady to repentance.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwgS0iqtHEU