BUDGIE #MADNESS AND #NEUROSIS - #CINDY AND #CHARLIE - COMIX VERSION

Better quality here:

https://rumble.com/v5tfncq-budgie-madness-and-neurosis-comix-version.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





ERRORS OF NAZISM AND OTHER SIMILAR FORMS ARE NOT CATHOLIC! (Salwa Bachar) - PDF BOOK:





https://traditioninaction.org/Library/texts/C_008_Vad.pdf





(...)The papacy of Pius XII (1939–1958) is notoriously controversial, but one thing that remains uncontested about Pope Pius was his love for animals. He was known to regularly visit the sheep at Castel Gandolfo, the summer residence of the popes, and placed restrictions on the Vatican gardeners to prevent the killing of insects. He even penned a papal address on bees: “Ah, if men could and would listen to the lesson of the bees[…] how much better the world would be!”(...)













His most notable animal connection was with a small finch that he called Gretel. The bird was discovered in the Vatican Gardens with a damaged wing, and was brought to Pius by a gardener. Pius personally nursed the finch back to health, and then kept her as his companion. He brought several canaries into the Vatican as company for Gretel, but she remained his favourite. Gretel was soon the pope’s confidant, often seen perched on his finger while he spoke to her — and when he worked too late into the evening, she would interrupt him by hopping around his desk until he decided to go to bed. Pope Pius habitually dined alone, but Gretel also became his dinner guest, along with the canaries. While the pope would eat, the birds were free to move about the room and eat crumbs and seeds that were left out for them, but Gretel often remained on Pius’s shoulder.(...)













The most famous papal pet in history is Hanno, the white elephant owned by Pope Leo X (1513–1521). Hanno was given to the Pope by King Manuel I of Portugal as a consecration gift, and an attempt to gain papal support for Portugal’s ambitions in trade and exploration. (...)





https://medium.com/@lyceum/popes-and-pets-the-animals-of-the-vatican-64302d3f6a72













Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. Rather, be afraid of the One who can destroy both soul and body in hell.





(Matthew 10:28)













LIBERALISM IS A SIN (Félix Sardá y Salvany) - online reading:





https://www.saintsbooks.net/books/Dr.%20Don%20Felix%20Sarda%20Y.%20Salvany%20-%20Liberalism%20is%20a%20Sin.htm













AA-1025 THE MEMOIRS OF AN ANTI-APOSTLE(Marie Carre) - online reading:





https://archive.org/details/Aa-1025TheMemoirsOfAnAnti-apostle













THE RHINE FLOWS INTO THE TIBER (story about Vatican II ) - online reading / EPUB:





https://archive.org/details/WiltgenTheRhineFlowsIntoTheTiber1967/page/n1/mode/2up













https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=6227&panel=book_details













OPEN LETTER TO CONFUSED CATHOLICS (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - online reading:





https://www.sspxasia.com/Documents/Archbishop-Lefebvre/OpenLetterToConfusedCatholics/





I ACCUSE THE COUNCIL (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - PDF BOOK:





https://www.scribd.com/document/4104690/i-Accuse-the-Council













THEY HAVE UNCROWNED HIM (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - PDF/ MP4:





https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7159&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details













SPIRITUAL JOURNEY (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - EPUB/MOBI:





https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7154&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details













A BRIEF CRITICAL STUDY OF NEW MASS - OTTAVIANI INTERVENTION - online reading:





https://archive.org/stream/brief_critical_study_of_the_new_order_of_mass-ottaviani-intervention/brief_critical_study_of_the_new_order_of_mass-ottaviani-intervention_djvu.txt





JOIN OTHERS IN PRAYING THE PUBLIC HOLY ROSARY EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 18:00 AND HELP SLOW DOWN EVIL IN THE WORLD!





https://public-rosary.org/





And don´t forget to practice Our Lady’s First Saturday Requests at Fatima!





https://www.tfp.org/our-ladys-first-saturday-requests-at-fatima/





Novena to Our Lady of Good Success:





(the Latin version had the Church approval)





https://www.traditioninaction.org/OLGS/D003olgs_Novena_Day1.htm













