Mike Lindell Considers Minnesota Governor Run

In today's episode of the Mike Lindell Show, Mike Lindell announces he is considering a run for Governor of Minnesota, citing the need for a change from the current leadership under Governor Tim Walz. Mike discusses his background as a businessman and his dedication to reviving Minnesota through common-sense policies. Joined by guests Rick Weibel and Vanessa Broussard, the show delves into the importance of election integrity, the challenges faced by Minnesota under the current administration, and the potential positive impact of having a business-minded leader in government. The episode also touches upon Mike's commitment to employing recovering addicts and veterans, showcasing his leadership and community-driven mindset.