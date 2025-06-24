KARMELO ANTHONY INDICTED 💀 FOR THE MURDER OF AUSTIN METCALF❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AJ Huber - 🚨JUST ANNOUNCED: Karmelo Anthony was just indicted by a Grand Jury for kllling Austin Metcalf.
Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced today that a Collin County Grand Jury has indicted a defendant for First-Degree Murder in the April 2, 2025, stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. The defendant is Karmelo Sincere Anthony, who was also 17 at the time.