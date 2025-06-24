BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

KARMELO ANTHONY INDICTED 💀 FOR THE MURDER OF AUSTIN METCALF❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 2 months ago

AJ Huber - 🚨JUST ANNOUNCED: Karmelo Anthony was just indicted by a Grand Jury for kllling Austin Metcalf.


Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced today that a Collin County Grand Jury has indicted a defendant for First-Degree Murder in the April 2, 2025, stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas. The defendant is Karmelo Sincere Anthony, who was also 17 at the time.


Source: https://x.com/Huberton/status/1937608167623463201

Keywords
murderindictmentmulti pronged offensiveaustin metcalfkarmelo anthony
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy