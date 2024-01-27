Create New Account
The HMAS Melbourne - USS Frank E Evans Collision in 1969
The Kokoda Kid
Early on the morning of June 3rd, 1969, two naval ships, the Australian aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne and the U.S. Navy ship USS Frank E Evans collided during SEATO joint operations that were being held in the South China Sea.

The accident left Melbourne with serious damage and the American destroyer cut in two, with the stern sinking to the bottom. There was also a significant loss of life on the Evans.

This documentary covers the lead-up to the tragedy and of lessons learned.

More story coverage can be found on the Hampton Roads Naval Museum website.

Video Source:

Naval History & Heritage

Closing Theme Music:

'In Honor' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Naval History & Heritage, Hampton Roads Naval Museum, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

