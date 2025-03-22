Medicine Show Pitch (Song) - "Doc" Tommy Scott - "Doc" Tommy Scott's Medicine Show Memories

DocTommyScott.com RandallFranks.com Please Share: "Doc" Tommy Scott's Medicine Show Memories is hosted by Randall Franks, "Officer Randy Goode" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night." He was the show's final celebrity co-star and continues Scott's Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree, now in it's 80th year. This webisode features a Nov. 22, 1980 performance of "Doc" Tommy Scott's song Medicine Show Pitch (Tommy Lee Scott/Katona Pub. Co./ASCAP). This Georgia performance of the Last Real Old Time Medicine Show is it's last show of the 1980 season. Some performing on stage for Scott is Scotty Lee, Marie Blevins and Gaines Blevins. Founded in 1890 by Doc Chamberlain. Scott started working on the medicine show in 1936 and continued operating it and other live shows until his passing in 2013. Scott is considered a Country music, Radio, TV and film pioneer starring on radio in the 1930s, Grand Ole Opry, films and television in the 1940s. Unlike many entertainers of his generation, he kept stage productions operating 6 days per week crossing the United States and Canada playing a different town daily from the 1930s-1990s, then limited touring until 2013. He and Franks released his autobiography "Snake Oil Superstars and Me" in 2007. Medicine Show Memories is an Educational Production. Copyright 2025 Katona Productions in association with Peach Picked Productions.