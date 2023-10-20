Israel Masses Tanks On Gaza Border-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 20 2023

Columns of Israeli tanks massed on the Israel-Gaza border and thousands of soldiers readied themselves for battle today as an invasion of the war-torn enclave appears imminent. The massing of artillery and men at the border comes after heavy machine gunfire was heard along the border in the early hours of this morning. There's a signpost up ahead, your next stop, the prophecy zone. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the world has all eyes on Israel today as the ground invasion of Gaza to remove Hamas could begin literally at any moment. An infantry commander in the IDF told DailyMail.com on Thursday that they were ready to invade, adding there was 'a very high level of optimism' among his troops. Israel's leaders are determined to rid Gaza of its Hamas rulers, even if that means going house-to-house in an operation that could last 'years' and result in further major casualties among Palestinians. As we have always told you, Israel and Jerusalem is the centerpiece of God's end times timeclock, and it is ticking quite loudly today. Deafening, in fact. Join us for all the latest breaking news on Israel and Gaza, with live updates on the situation as the podcast progress.

