Ethnically and Culturally Diverse Kids Create Deep Bond at Tommy Rhodes’ Christian Camp

Tommy Rhodes is the founder of Barefoot Republic, a Christian summer camp experience that encourages kids from all walks of life to share in community, learn teamwork, and build lasting friendships. Tommy launched the camp in 1999, and since then, they’ve had 24 incredible summers ministering to children from around the country. At least half of the campers who attend Barefoot Republic sign up for artistic specialties workshops like singing or arts and crafts, which helps bridge the gap between kids with different socioeconomic backgrounds. Youth dive into devotionals and are given the chance to do things that they’re passionate about. Paid positions are also available for young adults who are interested in assisting the campers.







Every summer, the camp reserves 50 percent of their spots for low-income kids who need financial assistance





A donation of just $250 provides a full scholarship for one child to go to camp for a week





Summer camp levels the playing field for kids with diverse backgrounds and helps them connect on a much deeper level





Kids are assigned to “republics” that work together and function as a team for the duration of their camp experience







