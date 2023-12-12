Banks Fall? 12/12/2023

Banks are on high alert as it seems the terms and conditions for credit and debit cards are changing rapidly. Credit limits will be scaled back based on credit score and AI Programs. This notification by the 12 Largest Banks in the U.S. coincides with December 15, 2023.
00:00 - Thank you for Giving
03:17 - Banks on High Alert
05:53 - Changes Coming
11:12 - Confirmation
14:54 - 12 Largest Banks Shock People
17:03 - Med Beds
17:57 - Angel Visit
21:59 - Economic Collapse
23:16 - The Distraction Dream
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.