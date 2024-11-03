BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Patrick Bet-David: No Internet, No Phone, No TV, No Radio. Piers Morgan Uncensored. EMP Coming Soon
Patrick Bet-David: The "DARK Strategy" for Taking Trump Down. In their first ever in-person interview, Piers Morgan and entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David take the time to savour a conversation on the world as they see it today. The potential for an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) which will knoock out the electrical grid which will result in no phone, no internet, no television, and no radio. All communications will be down and this will allow for China and Russia to invade America and attacking the White House. This will lead to an economic collapse. Donald Trump versus Kamala Harris in the election is the hottest topic they cover, and it raises questions like should Kamala go on Joe Rogan's podcast? What exactly will Trump do if elected? And what will people do to try and stop him?


‘There is no money’: Cuba fears total collapse amid grid failure and financial crisis. Repeated blackouts leave residents concerned about food, water supply and Cuba’s future


Maria Elena Cárdenas is 76 and lives in a municipal shelter on Amargura Street in Havana’s colonial old town. The building has an elegant past, but for the last few days Maria has been cooking with sticks she had found on the street.


“You know, we Cubans manage the best we can,” she said. She lives in the shelter because her home collapsed, a regular occurrence in the poorest, oldest parts of the beautiful city.


Cuba’s government has spent the last days attempting to get the island’s national grid functioning after repeated island-wide blackouts. Without power, sleep becomes difficult in the heat, food spoils and the water supply fails.



Sign For Sunday Law & Invasion of USA By China, Russia. 3 Gorges Dam & White House In Bible Prophecy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzasFOkzYNA


FBI Investigates Attack On US Power Grid. Thousands Without Power After Gunfire on Substations

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ebSq69Xge0



trumpdonald trumpempelectromagnetic pulsepiers morgannukekamala harrisharrisvotingpiers morgan interviewprophetic wordvaluetainmentpatrick bet davidelectrical gridpatrick bet-davidnovember 5pbd podcastvancedavid housenovember 5th2024 us electionpiers mogan uncensoredpatrick bet david interviewcuba power outagecuba election
