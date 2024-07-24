Bird Flu Vaccine Has a 5-Fold Mortality Rate in Vaccine Group Compared With Placebo Group

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored: Rumble
More news about Finland's rollout out of bird flu jabs....
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/ https://christs.net/
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/ https://christs.net/