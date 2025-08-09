BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
OCCUPIED WORLD PREMIERE: WARNING! Sensitive Content, Viewer Discretion is Advised
Unshackled Minds
Unshackled Minds
694 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
349 views • 1 month ago

Watch "Occupied" NOW! http://www.stewpeters.locals.com/support


Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by a strange and morally degenerate people whose ultimate goal is world domination.

Their poisonous tentacles now strangle every leading position and institution in the land, leading to the normalization of disgusting societal practices such as usury, transgenderism, pedophilia, communism, and the destruction of the nuclear family.

The rule of law is absent because the flow of information and money are completely controlled by one small group of people. America is no longer a sovereign nation, dual citizens control our government. We’ve been occupied. It’s time for humanity to unite against our common enemy.


Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.

If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.

Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.

Please share this information with everyone you know.

Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/

Keywords
israeljewspalestinegenocidenwonew world orderantisemitismdepopulationblood sacrificerabbipalestinianszionistspopulation controlgazaantichristmass murderzogethnic cleansinggreat awakeningidfthe great resetstew peterszionist occupied governmentthe greater israel project
