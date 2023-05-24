BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The State of Texas Does Not Exist
TEOTWAWKI Life
TEOTWAWKI Life
27 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 05/24/2023

This video has proof that the State of Texas does not exist. This is a short intro to a more complete video about other states and government entities.  It is shocking info for those who have never heard the information and even for those who have. The complete video is on the creator’s YT channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCmZKzAgAZ8This is information on the video creator.  Please support him.

steamit.com @sovereigntyintl

Twitter @engineerwin

www.sovereigntyinternational.fyi

http://sovereigntyinternational.wordp...

https://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/A...

https://groups.google.com/forum/#!for...

Email - [email protected]


For information on how you can obtain a copy of all youtube videos in *.mp4 format, as well as a DVD with over 50 searcheable law dictionaries, and other books and forms, contact me privately.

Youtube profile - sovereignliving https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCokS...

Common Law your ONLY real Remedy playlist https://goo.gl/0IwzmY

Keywords
texassovereignsovereign-livingsovereign-international
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy