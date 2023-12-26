3D Lemmings Winterland (1995, PC)

3D Lemmings Winterland is a puzzle game developed by British company Clockwork Games and published by British company Psygnosis.
3D Lemmings Winterland is a winter and Christmas-themed demo version to Lemmings 3D (a.k.a. 3D Lemmings) which released the same year. It was released via magazine discs and as part of a special edition of Lemmings 3D. Unlike previous Christmas editions of Lemmings, there are no Christmas tunes and the Lemmings do not wear a Santa Clause outfit.
Lemmings 3D took the concept of the original Lemmings and transferred
it to three-dimensional levels. You still need to guide a group of
mindless Lemmings from the entry to the exit within a time limit and
without losing more than allowed for the given level. The Lemmings will
enter the level at a given rate and will walk straight in the direction
they are facing until they are either a task, bump into an obstacle
(which makes them go in the opposite direction), are killed or reach the
exit. You have a limited number of tasks to give to some Lemmings in
order to guide them to the exit. For example, a blocker will send
Lemmings away in the other direction, a builder will create a ramp in a
45 degree angle with a limited number of bricks, three types of diggers
dig away material either horizontally, vertically or diagonally. The
types of task are the same as the original Lemmings', except a single
new one: the turner will sent Lemmings away in a 90 degree angle, you
can choose either left or right.
You can switch between up to four cameras to observe a level. You can also move each camera in six directions and turn it horizontally. You can also use the "Virtual Lemming" mode to view the environment from the perspective of a Lemming you choose.
Similar to All New World of Lemmings (a.k.a. The Lemmings Chronicles), there is a replay mode after you aborted a level with the option of continuing to play at any time, so you can correct mistakes without having to go through the level to that point all over again.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.