3D Lemmings Winterland (1995, PC)

3D Lemmings Winterland is a puzzle game developed by British company Clockwork Games and published by British company Psygnosis.

3D Lemmings Winterland is a winter and Christmas-themed demo version to Lemmings 3D (a.k.a. 3D Lemmings) which released the same year. It was released via magazine discs and as part of a special edition of Lemmings 3D. Unlike previous Christmas editions of Lemmings, there are no Christmas tunes and the Lemmings do not wear a Santa Clause outfit.

Lemmings 3D took the concept of the original Lemmings and transferred it to three-dimensional levels. You still need to guide a group of mindless Lemmings from the entry to the exit within a time limit and without losing more than allowed for the given level. The Lemmings will enter the level at a given rate and will walk straight in the direction they are facing until they are either a task, bump into an obstacle (which makes them go in the opposite direction), are killed or reach the exit. You have a limited number of tasks to give to some Lemmings in order to guide them to the exit. For example, a blocker will send Lemmings away in the other direction, a builder will create a ramp in a 45 degree angle with a limited number of bricks, three types of diggers dig away material either horizontally, vertically or diagonally. The types of task are the same as the original Lemmings', except a single new one: the turner will sent Lemmings away in a 90 degree angle, you can choose either left or right.

You can switch between up to four cameras to observe a level. You can also move each camera in six directions and turn it horizontally. You can also use the "Virtual Lemming" mode to view the environment from the perspective of a Lemming you choose.

Similar to All New World of Lemmings (a.k.a. The Lemmings Chronicles), there is a replay mode after you aborted a level with the option of continuing to play at any time, so you can correct mistakes without having to go through the level to that point all over again.