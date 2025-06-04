BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Real Reason Americas New 'Iron Dome' Terrifies The World
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
29 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • 3 months ago

America’s superpower status is under threat. With hypersonic missiles, orbital weapons, and swarms of drones, the next great conflict could strike the US homeland for the first time in centuries. Don't miss today's epic new video to discover why the Pentagon is racing to build a real-life Star Wars defense, before it’s too late.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-RJcgytUXik


This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of this channel....

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

For further research see: /https://christs.net


Keywords
americadronespentagonhypersonic missilesus homelandsuperpower statusunder threatorbital weaponsracing to build a real-life star wars defense
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy