Catastrophic Disclosure is Coming Despite Deep State Opposition
High Hopes
Michael Salla


Jan 27, 2024


A “controlled disclosure” plan to gradually reveal the truth about non-human intelligence and crashed UFOs recently failed to pass the US Congress due to Deep State opposition. That has created the opportunity for a more radical “catastrophic disclosure” where whistleblower testimonies and open intervention by non-human intelligence reveal to the world once and for all that we are not alone.


This video is the official trailer to the Feb 3 Webinar, What's Coming in 2024: Catastrophic Disclosure. To register, visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/whatscomin...


Great thanks to Jas Marlin for creating this video and to Angelika Whitecliff for assisting in its production and narration.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fn36aRcrI_U

Keywords
deep statedisclosurecatastrophicwhistleblowersexopoliticsmichael sallanon-human intelligencecrashed ufos

