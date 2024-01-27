Catastrophic Disclosure is Coming Despite Deep State Opposition

Michael Salla
Jan 27, 2024
A “controlled disclosure” plan to gradually reveal the truth about non-human intelligence and crashed UFOs recently failed to pass the US Congress due to Deep State opposition. That has created the opportunity for a more radical “catastrophic disclosure” where whistleblower testimonies and open intervention by non-human intelligence reveal to the world once and for all that we are not alone.
This video is the official trailer to the Feb 3 Webinar, What's Coming in 2024: Catastrophic Disclosure. To register, visit: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/whatscomin...
Great thanks to Jas Marlin for creating this video and to Angelika Whitecliff for assisting in its production and narration.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fn36aRcrI_U
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.