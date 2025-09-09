© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Gen Z" protesters set fire to the house of former Nepalese Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal.
His wife was reportedly locked inside and burned.
Jhala Nath Khanal, who served as Nepal’s Prime Minister in 2011 and was a long-time leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), maintained close ties with Beijing. His government leaned toward strengthening relations with China, emphasizing cooperation on infrastructure, trade, and political coordination.