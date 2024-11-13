🚨 Protect Your Family from Hidden Dangers in Everyday Foods





A recent protest at Kellogg's headquarters in Michigan highlights a disturbing truth: major corporations like Kellogg are using artificial dyes in U.S. cereals—chemicals banned in other countries. Fruit Loops, for instance, contain harmful dyes like Red 40 and Yellow 5 in the U.S., while in Canada, natural colorings like carrot and blueberry juice are used instead. This toxic double standard shows where profit outweighs health, especially when it comes to our children.





It's time to take action and stop supporting companies putting profits over safety. Choose safer foods, speak out, and demand transparency. Visit www.michaelsgibson.com/alliance to learn more about protecting your family's health and what steps you can take. 🌱





