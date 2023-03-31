Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 31, 2023 - Trump indictment is GOD'S PLAN to transform America through TRIAL BY FIRE

0:00 Trump indictment

39:06 Headlines

59:41 Interview with Nicky Billou





- Indictment of President Trump a desperate plot of a collapsing authoritarian regime

- The indictment will BACKFIRE dramatically

- Trump is being taken on a "hero's journey" for self-transformation

- Why Trump needs to learn humility, selflessness and understanding

- MILLIONS of Americans have suffered for supporting Trump

- Tech tyrants are pushing for woke AI systems to be granted VOTING RIGHTS

- Pentagon abandons Lockheed Martin hypersonic missile program

- Russia has by far the more advanced weapons, while America's missiles FAIL

- New report reveals how covid vaccines have caused $147 billion in economic damage

- EU pushing to criminalize cash (and push CBDCs)

- Covid vaccines created windfall of revenues for IRS by killing wealthy Americans

- Brazil and China reach deal to ditch the US dollar

- Interview with Nicky Billou, author of The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





