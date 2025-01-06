2024 Christmas Special

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!





Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!





You are invited to join us this week for a very special behind-the-scenes 2024 recap show outlining what has been happening here at Faytene TV. We pray this program encourages you. Your partnership with Faytene TV continues to have a far reaching impact in changing lives for the better.





Here are a few quick 2024 stats we discuss in the show.





Because of you…





5 children at risk were sponsored monthly

468 programs were aired on TV

1833+ phone calls were made to pray for our viewers and partners’ personal needs

1271+ prayer requests were received online and prayed over

the property development saw great progress

prayer, outreach and humanitarian ministries were supported through our tithe

and more…





If you are a monthly partner or a regular donor, watch for our full report by mail as well. It is en route to you now.





Thank you again for helping us have another very successful, and fruitful, year.





May the Lord bless you and your loved ones abundantly this holiday season.





Faytene, Robert, Kids and Team

Faytene TV





**YEAR END GIVING NOTICE: All gifts given, or sent by mail postmarked Dec. 31st, 2024 or earlier, will be credited to your 2024 tax receipt.**

