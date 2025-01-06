BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2024 Christmas Special
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 6 months ago

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!


Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones!


You are invited to join us this week for a very special behind-the-scenes 2024 recap show outlining what has been happening here at Faytene TV. We pray this program encourages you. Your partnership with Faytene TV continues to have a far reaching impact in changing lives for the better.


Here are a few quick 2024 stats we discuss in the show.


Because of you…


5 children at risk were sponsored monthly

468 programs were aired on TV

1833+ phone calls were made to pray for our viewers and partners’ personal needs

1271+ prayer requests were received online and prayed over

the property development saw great progress

prayer, outreach and humanitarian ministries were supported through our tithe

and more…


If you are a monthly partner or a regular donor, watch for our full report by mail as well. It is en route to you now.


Thank you again for helping us have another very successful, and fruitful, year.


May the Lord bless you and your loved ones abundantly this holiday season.


Faytene, Robert, Kids and Team

Faytene TV


PS - If you have a personal prayer request this Christmas, don’t hesitate to call our team at 1-866-844-0844 or submit your request securely online at www.faytene.tv


____________________________

Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more programs on important topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


**YEAR END GIVING NOTICE: All gifts given, or sent by mail postmarked Dec. 31st, 2024 or earlier, will be credited to your 2024 tax receipt.**

____________________________


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm


FIND US AT:


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#faytene #canada #christmas #giving #payitforward #givingback #hunger #children #missions #feelgood #love #joy #peace #holiday #blessings

Keywords
childrenlovechristmasblessingscanadapeaceholidaygivingjoymissionshungerfeelgoodfaytenepayitforwardgivingback
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy