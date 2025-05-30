© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Master Sleep-Away Camp Like a Pro
19 views • 3 months ago
This video shows you how to prepare your child for sleep-away camp like a pro. Forcing kids to attend sleep-away camp can backfire. Experts and camp directors agree that pushing a reluctant child may lead to stress, hindering their ability to make friends and learn skills. "Kids need to feel ready," says camp director Jamie Thompson. Instead, first foster readiness with small outdoor experiences at home. Sleep-away camps offer benefits like leadership, resilience, and nature connection, but only if kids are open to it.
Overpacking, underpacking, or bringing prohibited items like scented products can also disrupt the experience.
Additional resources are available for download at https://nnbl.blog/new-normal-big-llfe-blog/
