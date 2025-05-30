Master Sleep-Away Camp Like a Pro

This video shows you how to prepare your child for sleep-away camp like a pro. Forcing kids to attend sleep-away camp can backfire. Experts and camp directors agree that pushing a reluctant child may lead to stress, hindering their ability to make friends and learn skills. "Kids need to feel ready," says camp director Jamie Thompson. Instead, first foster readiness with small outdoor experiences at home. Sleep-away camps offer benefits like leadership, resilience, and nature connection, but only if kids are open to it.