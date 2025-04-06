TRUMP BOMBS MIDDLE EAST! - Goes FULL Neocon! - Israel Caught Targeting Aid Workers!

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the bombing of Yemen by President Trump as he posts a video on X and Truth Social claiming he targeted and killed a bunch of Houthis with a drone bomb as they rallied for instructions.





The reality is far different.





The formation shown in the video is a traditional formation for elders and tribal people to gather in Yemen, women and children included.





We are supposed to simply believe the Pentagon when they say these people were Houthis.





Many of Trump's supporters are calling this move out noting that he claimed to be a "peace president" despite countless bombs dropped in his first term as well as targeted attacked on Syria and the killing of Iranian General Soleimani. This is nothing new.





All presidents are puppets and one of the most notable entities that they're puppets to is Israel as they establish their Greater Israel Project I'm the Middle East, planting Wahabists and committing false flags to "justify" and normalize further attacks on these countries.





Israel has just been caught in their latest lie after video was leaked from a Red Crescent aid worker showing clearly marked ambulances with lights and people with glow vests being killed by the IDF. They were then thrown in a mass grave. They were simply trying to help women and children when this happened.





Israel of course initially lied before the video came out. They claimed the vehicles has no lights and were clearly insurgents. They will clearly lie about anything. Imagine the reality of their attacks on hospitals and elementary schools under the guise of killing "Hamas" which they armed and funded in the first place.





Israel has killed 1250 Palestinians in 2 weeks following the fake ceasefire. They've turned Gaza into a waste land and say they will displace every single Palestinian to bring in "Trump's plans" for the region.





Only 15 senators have voted to block arms to Israel despite the majority of Americans being against it. Why? Because they're owned, paid and blackmailed by Israel.





Putin is also putting out a warning that Trump's threats to bomb Iran are illegal and unacceptable because of course all roads lead to Rome and Iran is one of Russia and China's top allies. So despite his claim of wanting peace with Russia, the scripted game plan stays the same.





All the while a web of surveillance drones and satelites have gone up on the southern border as biometric surveillance and the new "Iron Dome" is expanded.





Like we said, all roads lead to Rome.





Prepare yourselves.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





