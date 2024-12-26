© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin: “If necessary… If we see that more powerful medium-range weapons are required… Of course, we will use them.”
Putin confirmed Russia’s advanced weapons like Oreshnik are ready but being deployed strategically. Production is ongoing, with plans to station some in Belarus if needed.
"I believe in God, and God is with us"
This is how Vladimir Putin answered another question regarding the possibility of ending the conflict in Ukraine in 2025.