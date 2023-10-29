The Israeli Army Launched The Biggest Attack On Gaza in History! The Biggest Attack Since 7 October

ARY Media





Oct 28, 2023





BREAKING NEWS: Tanks provide security in the streets of Gaza. As they leave, thousands of Israeli soldiers enter Gaza to conduct a thorough sweep of the territory. However, Israeli troops who have entered the tunnels have been engaging in gun battles with Hamas and Hezbollah forces. Israeli forces continue to pound the besieged Gaza Strip. The death toll from the attacks on the Palestinian people now exceeds 7,000. Hazrat Kaya, a correspondent for Sinan, updated the situation at the Gaza border, saying that the air strike has not stopped. We have never experienced such a severe barrage in our time here. Constant noise surrounds us. Nothing like this has ever happened before. The sky is clearing up. The bombing hasn't stopped at all. A major assault is in progress. At this juncture, the scent of gunpowder is really strong...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuOUWA4_aKQ