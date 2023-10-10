BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cannabis Finance Insights w/ The Green Market Report
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
69 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 10/10/2023

Potential Topics:Investment Trends

Regulatory Impact

Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis Banking

Mergers and Acquisitions

Cannabis IPOs

Economic Impact

Future Outlook


Description:

The upcoming cannabis business podcast with the Green Market Report will be a comprehensive and insightful discussion of the financial side of the cannabis industry. We’ll interview Debra Borchardt, Co-founder and Executive Editor of the Green Market Report, to get her expert insights on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the cannabis industry.


Join us as we dive into the financial aspects of cannabis, exploring market trends, investment opportunities, and the evolving landscape of this burgeoning sector.


The podcast is designed to be informative and engaging for listeners of all levels of expertise, from cannabis business owners to investors to anyone who is simply curious about the financial side of this rapidly growing industry.


Be sure to tune in to the upcoming cannabis business podcast with the Green Market Report to learn more about the financial side of this exciting industry.


Guest:

Debra Borchardt, Co-Founder & Executive Editor at Green Market Report

https://www.linkedin.com/in/debra-borchardt-0860884/


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


The #TalkingHedge...

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Keywords
cannabismarijuanafinance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy