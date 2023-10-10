Cannabis Finance Insights w/ The Green Market Report

Potential Topics:Investment Trends

Regulatory Impact

Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis Banking

Mergers and Acquisitions

Cannabis IPOs

Economic Impact

Future Outlook





Description:

The upcoming cannabis business podcast with the Green Market Report will be a comprehensive and insightful discussion of the financial side of the cannabis industry. We’ll interview Debra Borchardt, Co-founder and Executive Editor of the Green Market Report, to get her expert insights on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the cannabis industry.





Join us as we dive into the financial aspects of cannabis, exploring market trends, investment opportunities, and the evolving landscape of this burgeoning sector.





The podcast is designed to be informative and engaging for listeners of all levels of expertise, from cannabis business owners to investors to anyone who is simply curious about the financial side of this rapidly growing industry.





Be sure to tune in to the upcoming cannabis business podcast with the Green Market Report to learn more about the financial side of this exciting industry.





Guest:

Debra Borchardt, Co-Founder & Executive Editor at Green Market Report

https://www.linkedin.com/in/debra-borchardt-0860884/





Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/





The #TalkingHedge...

​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com



