Experts Warn China is at the Beginning of the End Game

China and their allies are on the move and all out war could be right around the corner.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
