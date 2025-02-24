BrightLearn - Battlefield America by John W. Whitehead

"Battlefield America: The War on the American People," authored by John W. Whitehead, posits that the United States has morphed into a police state marked by militarized law enforcement and diminishing constitutional rights. The post-9/11 era, driven by fear and a heightened security focus, facilitated government expansion, leading to the gradual erosion of the Fourth Amendment. Police now employ military-grade equipment, conducting invasive surveillance and warrantless searches, including strip searches. Supreme Court rulings have further diminished constitutional safeguards. Whitehead advocates for collective action, informed citizenship, and local organizing to counter these trends, stressing the importance of accountability and rights restoration.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.