Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 18, 2023 - Will the DNC force RFK Jr. to run as an INDEPENDENT?

0:00 Intro

2:03 Major News

9:40 RFK Jr.

34:22 The Three-Front War

43:43 Seattle

49:12 Interview with Steve Poplar





- Coordinated media attack on Russell Brand is obviously CONTRIVED to SILENCE a truth teller

- US DoD wants a THREE-front war: #Russia #China and #Mexico all at the same time (INSANE)

- US Army War College warns U.S. should expect 100,000 casualties PER MONTH

- "Partial conscription" will be necessary to replace all the dead US soldiers (men and women)

- UAW strike could put 146,000 workers out of work and plummet GDP by $5.6 billion

- Auto manufacturers are destroying themselves by making EVs nobody wants

- Texas AG Ken Paxton survives impeachment attempt engineered by Bush family, RINOs and Dems

- Weekend assassination attempt targeted RFK, Jr. (but failed thanks to his security team)

- Los Angeles spends $44,000 PER TENT to build a tent city for ever-increasing #homeless

- Democrat policies will produce a huge increase in homelessness, lawlessness and crime

- Entire city for #illegals being built in Texas, North of Houston... a BEACH HEAD for invasion

- #California passes $20 minimum wage law that will obliterate the entire fast food industry

- RFK Jr. holds town hall event and announces final warning to #DNC over election rigging

- Will RFK Jr. run as an independent? Does this help Dems, or Trump?





