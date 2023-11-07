Things Are At Their WORST┃IDF Underestimated The Enemy and Russian AK-47┃Urban Warfare In FULL GLORY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Today marks exactly one month since the beginning of a new and bloodiest war in the history of the Palestinian-Israeli clashes. At the same time, even American military experts who do not hide their pro-Israeli views recognize the fact that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will get bogged down in this conflict for many months and even years. As an example, experts cite the battle for the city of 'Mosul', where the US army and its allies were bogged down for many months, suffering heavy losses in manpower and heavy equipment.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN